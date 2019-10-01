Harley Quinn enjoys a Joker-free life in the first Birds of Prey trailer

It’s Harley Quinn’s time to shine in the first trailer for Birds of Prey, a companion movie to Warner Bros.’ 2016 DC Comics film Suicide Squad.

The trailer finds Harley Quinn dealing with her breakup with Joker, her longtime lover and confidant. She wanted a fresh start, as she says in the trailer, and she quickly learns she isn’t “the only dame looking for emancipation.” Along with her newfound friends, Harley will take on Gotham City in a way she hasn’t before.

Birds of Prey, also known as Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), follows Harley (Margot Robbie, reprising her Suicide Squad role) as she teams up with fellow superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstea), plus detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), to save Cassandra Cain (one of several characters who took on the role of Batgirl in DC’s comics) (played by Ella Jay Basco) from Black Mask, a ruthless crime lord who operates out of Gotham City.

Robbie originally pitched the idea of doing a Harley Quinn spinoff in 2015, just before Suicide Squad came out. Although the new film is tied to Suicide Squad, it doesn’t seem like any of the major characters from David Ayer’s film will appear or have major roles in Birds of Prey, including Jared Leto’s Joker. It’s also a part of the greater DC Extended Universe (DCEU), but it doesn’t connect to the Justice League films (including Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League, and Aquaman). Like Warner Bros.’ upcoming Joker, Birds of Prey is meant as a standalone film.

Birds of Prey will be released on February 7th, 2020.