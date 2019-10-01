Sony cuts PlayStation Now price to $9.99 a month, adds GTA V and God of War

Sony’s PlayStation Now streaming service is getting a big price cut — and some big games to match. The company announced today that the monthly subscription price is dropping to $9.99 a month, compared to the previous price of $19.99. Quarterly pricing will be $24.99 (down from $44.99), while the annual price will be $59.99 (down from $99.99). “Starting today, PS Now will be offered at a more compelling price that is comparable to other entertainment streaming services on the market,” the company says. “Current customers will see this new pricing reflected in their next billing cycle.”

In addition to the price cut, Sony is also adding relatively current blockbuster games to the service. Right now, PlayStation Now has a library of more than 800 titles spanning the PS2, PS3, and PS4, but they’re generally older titles. Today will see four major games added to the service: Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, Uncharted 4, and Infamous: Second Son. The games are available now until January 2nd, 2020. Sony says that “each month, the service will add a new selection of marquee games that will be available for a limited period.” PlayStation Now currently supports streaming on PS4 and PC, and a select number of games are downloadable on PS4.

The pricing and content put PlayStation Now more in line with other subscription and streaming services. Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 (with a PC and Xbox version available for $14.99), and it regularly features blockbuster Microsoft Studios games at launch, most recently Gears 5. Meanwhile, the recently launched Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 a month with access to more than 70 games across the iPhone, iPad, tvOS, and Mac, while Ubisoft’s Uplay+ costs $14.99 a month. The space is only going to heat up with new offerings from Google and EA also on the way, along with Microsoft’s xCloud.