TiVo’s Edge DVR arrives with support for Dolby Vision and Atmos

First leaked earlier this year, the TiVo Edge DVR is now official. As expected, it includes support for both the Dolby Vision and Atmos standards, which will benefit any services that support them, such as Netflix.

There are two TiVo Edge models to choose from. The TiVo Edge for cable gets you a 2TB hard drive and six TV tuners, while the TiVo Edge for antenna has the same size hard drive, but drops the number of tuners down to four. The cable model costs $399.99, and requires an additional service plan that costs $14.99 monthly, $149.99 annually, or $549.99 with a one-off payment. Meanwhile, the antenna model is cheaper at $349.99, and its service plan costs $6.99 monthly, $69.99 annually, or $249.99 as a one-time purchase.

TiVo also announced a new platform called TiVo Plus

Depending on your TV watching habits, this might be an expensive set of fees to swallow, especially in light of the news that TiVo now plans to show customers ads before they can watch their own DVR recordings. TiVo is clearly hoping that its box still has enough tricks to entice you to give it a go. There’s OneSearch, which is able to search across live TV, your DVR recordings, and streaming apps to find you the content you want. Then, OnePass is able to organize a show’s episodes to make them easier to binge-watch in order, regardless of what platforms they’re available on. Finally, SkipMode aims to make it easier to skip commercial breaks.

TiVo also has a new TiVo Plus platform, which it’s offering exclusively to TiVo customers. The service, which will launch in the coming weeks, will offer a selection of content from a very random list of partners including the likes of TMZ, Outside TV+, and FailArmy.

The TiVo Edge has a long list of features, but aside from the addition of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, there’s seemingly little here that’s exclusive to TiVo’s newest piece of hardware (the company’s previous streaming box, the TiVo Bolt OTA, was already 4K / HDR compatible). As more broadcasters and streaming services start supporting Dolby’s premium AV standards in the future, however, TiVo’s Edge could look like a much better investment.