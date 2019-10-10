Tidal now offers a discount to firefighters, EMTs, and other first responders

Today Tidal launched a new “Community Heroes” program that offers a 40 percent discount to first responders in the US, including people who are firefighters, police officers, and EMT / EMS. The discount applies to both Tidal’s Premium and HiFi plans, knocking a Premium membership down to $5.99 and a HiFi membership to $11.99 (originally $9.99 and $19.99).

To redeem the discount, qualifying members can make a new account on Tidal and then select a “First Responder” plan. Once the account is created, a verified organization email address will need to be confirmed by SheerID (a company that specializes in verifying groups like first responders and military).

Every new member will get a 30-day free trial and then pay the discounted price for their subscription. Existing members that are eligible can change their account to a First Responder plan by going through the verification process.

Tidal already offers a discount to military and student members, similar to other companies like Pandora, and says it plans on expanding the “Community Heroes” discount in the future to include other groups, like teachers, nurses, and other “underserved community pillars.”