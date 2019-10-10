Ubisoft is turning more of its games into animated shows

French video game company Ubisoft is continuing its foray into animated television with several new shows, including a tamed Watch Dogs tale and a franchise built around Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

The Watch Dogs series is described as a toned-down version of Ubisoft’s popular game franchise about hackers. The series is aimed at tweens, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s unclear where the show will take place, but the Watch Dogs gaming franchise has brought players to Chicago, San Francisco, and London. Concept art for the show shows a middle school-aged girl with a cybernetic version of herself reflected on the floor below.

Ubisoft’s other interesting series in the pipeline is Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Vibe. Castlevania producer Adi Shankar will oversee the project, which is based on Blood Dragon. As with Watch Dogs, Ubisoft hasn’t made much information available yet, but concept art for the series showcases a neon-lined, 1980s-inspired aesthetic that stays true to the game’s vibe.

“Adi is such a great fan of video games. We share the same culture and references,” Ubisoft film and television managing director Helene Juguet told the Reporter. “It’s been great to give him the freedom to do something very fresh and bold with our characters.”

Ubisoft has a few other series in development, including an animated sketch comedy that looks at video game culture. The company is also working on a Mars-set Rabbids Invasion special, which arrives after the company’s Rabbids Invasion show airs its fourth season. Plus, Ubisoft is developing an adventure-comedy “inspired by the popular Rayman franchise and Hungry Shark Squad, based on the mobile game Hungry Shark,” according to the Reporter.

It’s unclear when these shows are expected to arrive or on which network / streaming service they’ll air.