Amazon Music starts rolling out its Apple TV app

Amazon Music today launched its first app for the Apple TV, including both the 4K model and the standard HD one. The app requires version tvOS 12.0 or later, and it can be downloaded from the tvOS App Store. The announcement comes just days after Spotify announced its own app for the Apple TV.

The Amazon Music app gives users access to Amazon’s catalog of songs, playlists, and stations, along with a variety of popular global playlists like Rap Rotation. Additionally, there’s the option to follow along with scrolling lyrics within the app, and Amazon Music listeners using Apple TV can also access all purchased and imported music that’s in their “My Music” library.

To start, the Amazon Music app for Apple TV is available today in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India.