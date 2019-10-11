Windows 10’s November 2019 update is now available to testers

Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 update will be called the November 2019 Update, and the final build is available now to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Ring. The company has previously said that it’s a small update which focuses on performance improvements and quality enhancements.

That’s not to say there aren’t any new features, however. The November update’s major additions include the fact that the File Explorer’s search bar can now search within your OneDrive account online, and voice assistants other than Cortana being able to run on the Windows 10 lock screen. The update also adds the ability for new calendar entries to be created directly from the task bar, and Microsoft is introducing new notification management options. A complete list of features can be found on Microsoft’s site.

The update should be much quicker to install

Thankfully, the update should be fairly painless to install, because Microsoft says it’s using similar technology to what it normally uses to deliver its monthly service updates. A small, non-disruptive update is likely to be music to the ears of anyone who was burned by Windows 10’s October 2018 update, which Microsoft was forced to pull after reports emerged that it was deleting files from its users’ PCs. It wasn’t until December that the “October” update was finally released for everyone, after which Microsoft pledged to focus on quality improvements for its future Windows 10 updates.

If you want to install the new update, then you’ll need to first sign up to be a Windows Insider. Microsoft has provided step-by-step instructions on how to do this in the blog post announcing the name of the new update. Meanwhile, the company is also taking steps towards its next update. It says that testers on its slightly less stable “Slow Ring” insider program will soon be moved on to Windows 10’s 20H1 update, currently due for release in the first half of 2020.