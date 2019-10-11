A deep dive into macOS Catalina, iPadOS, and the 2019 iPad

Apple’s macOS Catalina update has arrived. Our review went up this week, and it’s time to talk about it on The Vergecast!
On this week’s show, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller go deep into Apple’s updated operating systems: macOS Catalina, iPadOS, iOS 13, and a little bit of tvOS. Catalina seems pretty buggy, and some apps are broken. Is upgrading worth it? Listen to our experts who have used it extensively.
Of course, there’s a lot more to discuss, like Sony confirming the PlayStation 5 name and release date, the Chinese government exerting pressure on tech companies, Paul’s segment “You know what? Maybe radio was a mistake,” and an iPad review.
Stories discussed on the show this week:
- Apple’s macOS Catalina update is coming today
- Apple’s macOS Catalina update is a big problem for DJs who relied on iTunes
- Catalina Review
- Photoshop and Lightroom users should wait before updating to macOS Catalina
- Netflix confirms it won’t port its iPad app to macOS
- You need a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard or a modern Mac desktop to use macOS Catalina’s Sidecar
- Why I’m turning off auto-updates
- Apple starts selling Microsoft’s Xbox controller after adding support in iOS, macOS, and tvOS
- iPadOS review: it’s complicated, finally
- Linksys’ mesh routers can now detect motion using Wi-Fi
- Apple’s Siri can now play music through Spotify
- iOS 13 has gotten better, but there’s still a long way to go
- Apple iPad (2019) review: no competition
- Sony confirms next console is called PlayStation 5 and coming holiday 2020
- The next console war is going to be way more fun than the last one
- Samsung made the smartwatch Google couldn’t
