Sigma’s tiny full-frame mirrorless camera is now available to preorder for $1,900

The Sigma fp, which the company claims is the “world’s smallest and lightest” full-frame mirrorless camera, is now available to pre-order for $1,900 with a release date of October 25th. The 112.6 × 69.9 × 45.3 mm camera weighs just 370g, resulting in what Sigma calls a “pocketable” full-frame camera.

The Sigma fp is compatible with a wide range of accessories, which can increase its size and weight significantly when attached. The camera’s use of the L-Mount standard means that it’s compatible with a range of lenses from Leica, Panasonic, and of course Sigma itself.

The Sigma fp also comes equipped with an HDMI port, and the company says it supports external flash sync, mic, headphone, and remote shutter accessories. You can get an idea of the range of accessories supported in this Sigma video, which shows just how massive the setups for this “pocketable” camera can get:

In terms of specs, the Sigma fp supports an ISO range of 100-25600, has a 49-point autofocus system, can film in 4K, and includes electronic image stabilization. There’s a 3.2-inch touchscreen on the camera, but no viewfinder, and the camera also has a quiet electronic shutter in front of its Bayer sensor. Its limited amount of physical controls won’t be for everyone, but compromises are inevitable when you’re trying to produce a camera this small.