Google’s 2019 Pixel event: all of the rumors, news, and announcements

What is there to say about Google’s 2019 hardware that hasn’t already leaked? It’s hard to say for sure until the big event, which starts at 10AM ET on Tuesday, October 15th. We’ll be live at the event with the latest, and the Pixel 4 will likely be the main focus.

Here’s what that massive supply of leaks has told us so far: the Pixel 4 will be announced, alongside a larger Pixel 4 XL. Both will have 90Hz refresh rate displays, which will make everything you do on the screen look more fluid. Also, Soli radar will be built into the phones, bringing Google’s long-in-development gesture tech to fruition once and for all. This will allow you to execute certain commands by waving your hand over the phone. We expect Google to dive into more detail surrounding that feature, as it’s something that other phones don’t have.

There could be a load of other announcements. In fact, we’re expecting a new Pixelbook, possibly some new Pixel Buds headphones, Nest products, and more. The Verge’s Jay Peters has everything we expect to see all in one place.

Below, you’ll find everything we know, a staggering mix of news, rumors, and more.