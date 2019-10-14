Nvidia’s GeForce Now is starting to roll out on Android

In August, Nvidia said it would bring its GeForce Now game streaming service to Android phones, and now, that rollout has begun. GeForce Now is available for Android users in South Korea (via 9to5Google). If you live elsewhere and want to try the app now, the APK is available on APKMirror, so you can try sideloading it onto your device.

The GeForce Now Android app works similarly to the experience on PC, Mac, and Nvidia Shield, according to a hands-on from XDA Developers. You sign in to your GeForce Now account if you’re part of the beta, select a game you want to play from a grid of app icons from games you own, and start playing. You’re going to want to have a controller handy, as some games may not support touchscreen controls. Here’s a video XDA Developers took testing Doom, and the graphics look great:

I’ve used GeForce Now a few times on my 2014 MacBook Air to run around Fortnite’s (now gone) island, and it made the aging laptop feel like an actual gaming machine. It’s good to see that the service seems to hold up well in the transition to Android.

However, there are still a number of questions about the service, including how much it will cost and when it will actually be out of its perpetual beta. With Google’s Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud on the horizon, GeForce Now is going to have some serious competition very soon.