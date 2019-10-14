Leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 trailer provides a first glimpse at the new island

Fortnite has been down since Sunday’s season-ending event, which has left millions of players staring at a mysterious black hole while they wait for details about the new season. But an apparent trailer for the next Battle Pass (titled “Chapter 2 - Season 1”) has been shared in a now-deleted tweet and posted on Reddit and YouTube. It teases the first look at the new map and some fun additions that appear to be on the way.

The trailer looks to confirm rumors that the game will be getting an entirely new map next season. The video shows off a number of new locales, including a river, a power plant, a beach, and a fishing pond. And yes, in the new season, it appears you’ll actually be able to fish in that fishing pond, as well as drive a boat, swim, and hop around on a pogo stick.

The trailer says there will be new ways to level up, and shows hints of how that might actually translate into the game. Players in the trailer get medals for a headshot, opening a treasure chest, and even just chopping down a tree.

And of course, the trailer shows off many new skins, including a large creature made of goo that I will be using as soon as possible. The game seems to have gotten a vibrant visual overhaul to make it look even more like a cartoon.

We still don’t know when the next season of Fortnite will be released, but with the leak of this trailer, it seems like we won’t have long to wait.

Update October 14th, 3:01PM ET: Added YouTube video of the leaked trailer.