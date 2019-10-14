Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming preview is now live

Microsoft is officially launching its Project xCloud preview today for Xbox users in the US, UK, and Korea. The software giant has started inviting people to participate in the beta, with game streaming limited to Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thieves during the initial preview phase.

“Public preview is a critical phase in our multi-year ambition to deliver game streaming globally at the scale and quality of experience that the gaming community deserves and expects,” says Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s cloud gaming chief. “It’s time to put Project xCloud to the test in a broader capacity, with a range of gamers, devices, network environments and real-world use-case scenarios.”

xCloud invites are rolling out today

Testers got a chance to sign up last month, and you’ll need an Android phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or above with Bluetooth 4.0 support, a Microsoft account, and a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One controller to use Project xCloud. Microsoft is planning to expand the content catalog for its xCloud preview over time, and the company is also working with carriers to test its game streaming service.

Microsoft has formed a 5G partnership with SK Telecom in South Korea and technical partnerships with T-Mobile in the US and Vodafone in the UK to optimize xCloud for mobile networks. “Mobile networks are an important part of global connectivity today, so we’ll work hard to ensure that gamers have a great experience and Project xCloud is optimized for the widest range of network configurations possible,” explains Choudhry.

Microsoft is rolling out invites to xCloud today, so check your inbox for more details or sign up for the preview right here.