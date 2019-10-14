Pornhub removes Girls Do Porn, finally drawing a line at sex trafficking charges

When 22 women sued independent label Girls Do Porn in June for allegedly manipulating them into performing sex acts for a global audience, it wasn’t enough for giant adult video site Pornhub to stop promoting Girls Do Porn as an official “Content Partner” and profiting from the arrangement.

After some of those women and their lawyers told Motherboard specifically how over 100 women had allegedly been lied to and bullied by Girls Do Porn, it was only enough for Pornhub to remove videos from the specific women who’d sued Girls Do Porn, and only from Pornhub’s official Girls Do Porn channel, not the rest of its site.

It’s only today, three days after the federal government revealed that the owners of Girls Do Porn have been arrested and charged with counts of federal sex trafficking — and one of whom is currently a fugitive at large — that Pornhub has finally made its official Girls Do Porn partner page disappear, as Motherboard is reporting today. But not the videos strewn across its site, unless they were directly uploaded to that Girls Do Porn page.

It makes you wonder what, if anything, will be enough to convince Pornhub and its porn owner MindGeek to proactively get rid of Girls Do Porn’s worrying content, seeing how the simplest searches for Girls Do Porn videos on Pornhub turn up plenty of Girls Do Porn videos that aren’t even trying to hide. They’re on YouPorn too, for that matter — another brand owned by MindGeek.

You might notice that every link in this story is to a Motherboard post, and that’s intentional. Motherboard’s Samantha Cole is doing a killer job reporting out this story, and you should go read it.