How Google’s Pixel 4 compares to other popular flagship phones

Google has announced the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, joining the ranks will all the other 2019 flagship phones. If you’ve been following along with the numerous leaks, you might already have a good idea as to what this phone offers. That’s simply because most of the leaks were actually true.

Both phones have a fast 90Hz refresh rate display that makes scrolling around more enjoyable, and games that support it animate smoother. Each has a Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM, and comes with Android 10 pre-installed. They differ when it comes to screen resolution, as well as their screen and battery size. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn has a first look with the devices that does a thorough job of breaking down their differences.

There are a few things about this year’s Google flagship phone that differentiate them from other Android devices and iPhones. For one, its Soli radar chip can sense your hand, recognizing gestures to issue commands without touching the phone. And of course, the Pixel 4’s cameras are sure to set it apart in some way.

We’ve compiled the Pixel 4 and 4 XL specs, and put them into a huge table so you can see how they stack up to other phones that you’re considering, whether it’s the iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T, or really, any other flagship released this year. And if you’re curious how exactly this year’s Pixel phones compare to the 2018’s Pixel 3, my colleague Sean Hollister has you covered with a detailed spec comparison.

(Note: If you’re on mobile, this table is best viewed in landscape mode.)

Google Pixel 4 versus other 2019 flagship phones Specification Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pixel 3 Pixel 3 XL Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Samsung Galaxy S10 5G OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T Specification Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pixel 3 Pixel 3 XL Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Samsung Galaxy S10 5G OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7T Display 5.7 inches, 90Hz 6.3 inches, 90Hz 5.8 inches 6.5 inches 6.1 inches 5.5 inches 6.3 inches 6.4 inches 6.8 inches 6.1 inches 6.4 inches 6.7 inches 6.7 inches, 90Hz 6.5 inches, 90Hz Resolution FHD+ QHD+ 2436 x 1125 2688 x 1242 1792 x 828 2160 x 1080 2960 x 1440 2280 x 1080 3040 x 1440 3040 x 1440 3040 x 1440 3040 x 1440 3120 x 1440 2400 x 1080 Processor Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 A13 Bionic A13 Bionic A13 Bionic Snapdragon 845 Snapdragon 845 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Plus RAM 6GB 6GB 4GB, allegedly 4GB, allegedly 4GB, allegedly 4GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB 6GB, 8GB, 12GB 8GB Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB 256GB 256GB, 512GB 128, 512GB 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB Rear camera 12MP standard + 16MP telephoto 12MP + 16MP 12MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide), 12MP (telephoto) 12MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide), 12MP (telephoto) 12MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide) 12MP 12MP 12MP (telephoto), 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide angle) 12MP, 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (telephoto), ToF (time-of-flight) sensor 12MP (telephoto), 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide angle) 12MP, 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide) 12MP, 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide), ToF (time-of-flight) sensor 48MP, 8MP (telephoto), 16MP (ultra-wide) 48MP, 12MP (telephoto), 16 MP (ultra-wide angle) Front camera 8MP 8MP 12MP 12MP 12MP 8MP, 8MP (wide) 8MP, 8MP (wide) 10MP (f/2.2, autofocus, 80 degree) 10MP 10MP 10MP, 8MP 10MP, ToF (time-of-flight) sensor 16MP 16MP Battery 2,800mAh 3,700mAh TBA TBA TBA 2,915mAh 3,430mAh 3,500mAh 4,300mAh 3,400mAh 4,100mAh 4,500mAh 4,000mAh 3,800mAh Water protection IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IPX8 IPX8 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 N/A N/A Wireless charging? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Ports USB-C USB-C Lightning port Lightning port Lightning port USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C, headphone jack USB-C, headphone jack USB-C, headphone jack USB-C USB-C Weight (lbs) 0.36 0.43 0.41 0.50 0.43 0.33 0.40 0.37 0.43 0.35 0.39 0.44 0.45 0.42 Dimensions (in.) 5.79 x 2.7 x 0.32 6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 5.70 x 2.70 x 0.30 6.20 x 3.00 x 0.30 5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 6.40 x 3.04 x 0.31 6.40 x 2.99 x 0.35 6.34 x 2.93 x 0.32 Starting price $799 $899 $999 $1,099 $699 $799 $899 $949 $1,099 $899.99 $999.99 $1,299.99 $669 $599