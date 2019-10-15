How Google’s Pixel 4 compares to other popular flagship phones

Google has announced the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, joining the ranks will all the other 2019 flagship phones. If you’ve been following along with the numerous leaks, you might already have a good idea as to what this phone offers. That’s simply because most of the leaks were actually true.
Both phones have a fast 90Hz refresh rate display that makes scrolling around more enjoyable, and games that support it animate smoother. Each has a Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM, and comes with Android 10 pre-installed. They differ when it comes to screen resolution, as well as their screen and battery size. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn has a first look with the devices that does a thorough job of breaking down their differences.
There are a few things about this year’s Google flagship phone that differentiate them from other Android devices and iPhones. For one, its Soli radar chip can sense your hand, recognizing gestures to issue commands without touching the phone. And of course, the Pixel 4’s cameras are sure to set it apart in some way.
We’ve compiled the Pixel 4 and 4 XL specs, and put them into a huge table so you can see how they stack up to other phones that you’re considering, whether it’s the iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T, or really, any other flagship released this year. And if you’re curious how exactly this year’s Pixel phones compare to the 2018’s Pixel 3, my colleague Sean Hollister has you covered with a detailed spec comparison.
Google Pixel 4 versus other 2019 flagship phones
|Specification
|Pixel 4
|Pixel 4 XL
|iPhone 11 Pro
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|iPhone 11
|Pixel 3
|Pixel 3 XL
|Galaxy Note 10
|Galaxy Note 10 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|OnePlus 7T
|Display
|5.7 inches, 90Hz
|6.3 inches, 90Hz
|5.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|5.5 inches
|6.3 inches
|6.4 inches
|6.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches, 90Hz
|6.5 inches, 90Hz
|Resolution
|FHD+
|QHD+
|2436 x 1125
|2688 x 1242
|1792 x 828
|2160 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|2280 x 1080
|3040 x 1440
|3040 x 1440
|3040 x 1440
|3040 x 1440
|3120 x 1440
|2400 x 1080
|Processor
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 855
|A13 Bionic
|A13 Bionic
|A13 Bionic
|Snapdragon 845
|Snapdragon 845
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 855 Plus
|RAM
|6GB
|6GB
|4GB, allegedly
|4GB, allegedly
|4GB, allegedly
|4GB
|4GB
|8GB
|12GB
|8GB
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB
|6GB, 8GB, 12GB
|8GB
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|256GB
|256GB, 512GB
|128, 512GB
|128GB, 512GB, 1TB
|256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB
|Rear camera
|12MP standard + 16MP telephoto
|12MP + 16MP
|12MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide), 12MP (telephoto)
|12MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide), 12MP (telephoto)
|12MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide)
|12MP
|12MP
|12MP (telephoto), 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide angle)
|12MP, 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (telephoto), ToF (time-of-flight) sensor
|12MP (telephoto), 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide angle)
|12MP, 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide)
|12MP, 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide), ToF (time-of-flight) sensor
|48MP, 8MP (telephoto), 16MP (ultra-wide)
|48MP, 12MP (telephoto), 16 MP (ultra-wide angle)
|Front camera
|8MP
|8MP
|12MP
|12MP
|12MP
|8MP, 8MP (wide)
|8MP, 8MP (wide)
|10MP (f/2.2, autofocus, 80 degree)
|10MP
|10MP
|10MP, 8MP
|10MP, ToF (time-of-flight) sensor
|16MP
|16MP
|Battery
|2,800mAh
|3,700mAh
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2,915mAh
|3,430mAh
|3,500mAh
|4,300mAh
|3,400mAh
|4,100mAh
|4,500mAh
|4,000mAh
|3,800mAh
|Water protection
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IPX8
|IPX8
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|N/A
|N/A
|Wireless charging?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Ports
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning port
|Lightning port
|Lightning port
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C, headphone jack
|USB-C, headphone jack
|USB-C, headphone jack
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Weight (lbs)
|0.36
|0.43
|0.41
|0.50
|0.43
|0.33
|0.40
|0.37
|0.43
|0.35
|0.39
|0.44
|0.45
|0.42
|Dimensions (in.)
|5.79 x 2.7 x 0.32
|6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32
|5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32
|6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32
|5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33
|5.70 x 2.70 x 0.30
|6.20 x 3.00 x 0.30
|5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31
|6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31
|5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31
|6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31
|6.40 x 3.04 x 0.31
|6.40 x 2.99 x 0.35
|6.34 x 2.93 x 0.32
|Starting price
|$799
|$899
|$999
|$1,099
|$699
|$799
|$899
|$949
|$1,099
|$899.99
|$999.99
|$1,299.99
|$669
|$599
