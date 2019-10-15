How to watch the Google Pixel 4 event

October is the month that major technology companies introduce their latest and (they hope) greatest devices. We’ve already heard from Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft; now it’s Google’s turn.

Leaks have been abundant, and so we’re expecting to be introduced to Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones. According to the info that has been bouncing around the internet, the phones will be missing the much-disliked notch, will include a square bump for the upgraded camera, face unlock, new gesture abilities, and a sleeker design. And what else? A next-gen Google Assistant? We’ll find out soon.

Meanwhile, rumors abound of other Pixel-branded products coming down the pike, such as new Pixel Buds to compete with all the other wireless earbuds being introduced this year, a new Pixelbook Chrome OS laptop, and an addition to the Nest brand of devices.

If you’re an Android user, a Pixel fan, or just curious as to what Google is up to this year, stick with The Verge for our usual helping of live coverage, including commentary by our knowledgable and occasionally snarky crew.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH:

Start time: New York: 10AM / San Francisco: 7AM / London: 3PM / Berlin: 4PM / Moscow: 5PM / New Delhi: 7:30PM / Beijing: 10PM / Tokyo: 11PM / Melbourne: 1AM (October 16th)

Live blog: Tune in to The Verge’s live blog for the latest on Google’s event, expert commentary, and photos.

Live stream: Google is live-streaming the event for desktop viewing, or you can stream the event on YouTube.

Live tweeting: Follow @verge on Twitter for the highlights and new products introduced at Google’s Pixel event.

Live Instagram updates: Keep an eye on @verge on Instagram for live updates from our team.