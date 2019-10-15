How to buy the Google Pixel 4 and the 4 XL

A slew of new Google products is coming, with the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones heading the list. If you’ve already got a Pixel phone and are in the mood to upgrade or if you’ve finally decided that this is the year you’re going to take the plunge, we’ve got all the info you need.

Where to buy the Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Available for preorder today and shipping on October 24th, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are (for the first time) going to be available from all the major US carriers, in addition to major retailers and, of course, Google’s online store.

On the whole, the prices will be the same wherever you go: the Pixel 4 starts at $799, while the Pixel XL starts at $899. If you want 128GB of storage instead of 64GB, add $100. You can currently buy the phone in one of three colors: “just black,” “clearly white,” or the limited edition “oh so orange.”

However, most retailers and carriers are offering a variety of gift cards, rebates, and other premiums as incentives. Here’s what’s on tap for the new Google phones:

Retail offers

Straight to the source: if you preorder, the Google Store is offering a $100 Google Store credit to buyers. It also comes with three months of 100GB cloud storage on Google One. Additionally, all Pixel 4 phones come with a $100 Google Store gift card.

Best Buy has two separate offers. First, you can get a $150 Best Buy gift card with a purchase and qualified activation (Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint) of a Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL. Or you can get a $100 Best Buy gift card with the purchase of an unlocked Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL (activation not required). According to Best Buy, you can also save up to $100 for that unlocked phone with qualified activation.

B&H also has the Pixel 4 available for preorder. There are two offers currently included with the purchase: a $100 B&H gift card, and three months of service (8GB of data per month) on the Mint mobile network. As of this writing, B&H reported shipping beginning on October 22nd.

Carrier offers

This is a new space for Pixel phones since it’s the first time they are going to be available at all the major US carriers.

AT&T

AT&T will open preorders for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in stores and online at midnight tonight; both devices will be available on October 24th. The company is offering $300 in bill credits to current customers if they trade in their old phone, and up to $700 off for customers that switch from another carrier and trade in their old devices.

The Pixel 4 starts at $28 per month for 30 months, and the Pixel 4 XL starts at $32 per month for 30 months.

Google Fi

If you preorder a Pixel 4 or a Pixel 4 XL, there is a limited-time offer on $100 in Fi service credits.

Spectrum Mobile

Spectrum Mobile is offering its usual trade-in plus $200 extra toward a new device. You can get a 64GB Pixel 4 for $33.34 a month over 24 months, or a 64GB Pixel 4 XL for $37.50 a month over 24 months.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will start offering preorders at midnight tonight. And it may be worth waiting: the company is offering a free Pixel 4 or up to $800 off a Pixel 4 XL (paid back via 24 monthly credits on your bill) if you A) switch to T-Mobile, and B) trade in an older Pixel 2 or Pixel 3 phone. If you don’t have a Pixel phone, you can get up to $300 trade-in credit with an eligible device; you get up to $500 off with a Pixel 1.

Sprint

Sprint is also starting its preorders at midnight tonight (Central Time). It’s offering a two-for-one sale: if you lease a Pixel 4, you can get a second for free; if you lease a Pixel 4 XL, you can get a Pixel 4 or a Pixel XL for free.

The 64GB Pixel 4 will be available for a monthly fee of $33.30 a month for 18 months. The 64GB Pixel 4 XL will go for $38.71 a month.

Verizon

Verizon is offering a “Buy one, get one free” on its monthly Unlimited plan: if you buy a Pixel 4 or 4 XL, you can get a 64GB Pixel 4 free, or save $800 on any other Pixel 4 phone. If that doesn’t suit you, you can save $450 instead by trading in one of a number of other phones. In either case, if you’re switching to Unlimited Verizon from another carrier, you also get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard.

You can get a Pixel 4 with 64GB for 33.33 a month over 24 months. For 128GB, it’s $37.49. The Pixel XL with 64GB is $37.49 a month, and for a 128GB model, it’s $41.66 a month.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is predicting a ship date of October 28th, and it’s only offering its usual trade-ins. The estimated monthly payment is $33.29 a month over 24 months for a 64GB Pixel 4, $37.45 monthly for a 128GB Pixel 4, $37.45 monthly for a 64GB Pixel 4 XL, and $41.62 for a 128GB Pixel 4 XL.