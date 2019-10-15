Google Pixel 4, Pixel 3 or Pixel 3A: Should you upgrade?

Google’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL are here at last, after a mountain of leaks. Preorders are beginning today, and the actual phones ship in just over a week. So let’s assume your heart is set on a new Pixel phone, and you’re not willing to wait for the reviews. Should you upgrade based on specs alone? And if so, to which?

The choice isn’t quite as easy as “big” or “small” because Google’s new phones are expensive, at $799 and up — and because the excellent Pixel 3 and Pixel 3A are still sticking around for hundreds of dollars cheaper.

Here’s the full lineup as of today:

Pixel 4 : $799 for 64GB, $899 for 128GB

: $799 for 64GB, $899 for 128GB Pixel 4 XL: $899 for 64GB, $999 for 128GB

$899 for 64GB, $999 for 128GB Pixel 3: $499 for 64GB, $599 for 128GB

$499 for 64GB, $599 for 128GB Pixel 3 XL: $599 for 64GB

$599 for 64GB Pixel 3A: $399 for 64GB

$399 for 64GB Pixel 3A XL: $479 for 64GB

If your budget tops out at $500 or so, we’ve already covered the tradeoffs between the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3, including water resistance, wireless charging, a higher quality screen, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We’ve also already compared the Pixel 4 to other flagship phones.

So let’s tackle this another way. What does the Pixel 4 offer (on paper) compared to any previous Pixel? What, if anything, do you give up? Scroll down to the phone you own and see — and if you don’t see enough differences to satisfy your upgrade itch, you’ll know it’s OK to wait.

Pixel 3 and 3 XL

If you bought a flagship Pixel 3 just last year, it may be tough to justify another purchase so soon — but the Pixel 4 certainly has plenty of new toys for early adopters, including a bona fide miniature radar for air gestures, a genuine Face ID competitor for unlocking your phone without a fingerprint, a faster screen than ever before, and the second rear camera (with a telephoto lens) that Google always insisted it never needed.

What you get with Pixel 4

A second 16MP camera with a telephoto lens

Google’s seemingly speedy Face Unlock

90Hz “Smooth Display” with Ambient EQ automatic color temperature

Built-in Soli radar sensor for air gestures in apps

Slightly faster processor

2GB of additional memory

Dual exposure controls for the camera

Slightly wider f/1.7 aperture on main camera (vs. f/1.8)

Slightly larger screen on the standard Pixel 4 (5.7 inch vs. 5.5 inch)

Larger battery on the Pixel 4 XL (3700mAh vs. 3430mAh)

New “limited edition” orange color option

The new no-notch design with prominent metal band and camera square

What’s the same

Google’s excellent 12-megapixel camera (assuming nothing’s changed) with Night Sight

Screen size on the XL (6.3 inches)

HDR support

64 and 128GB storage options

Dual stereo speakers

18W fast charging

Wireless charging

Water resistance

Squeezable sides to summon the Google Assistant

Android 10

4G LTE support on all major US carriers

What you lose

Fingerprint reader

Unlimited Google Photos uploads at original quality

The second portrait selfie camera

A tiny bit of space in your pocket (both phones are a tenth of an inch taller and slightly thicker)

Both phones are half an ounce heavier

The ability to brag that you only need a single camera instead of a square

The notched screen on the Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3A and 3A XL

Upgrading from the Pixel 3A and 3A XL is a more intriguing proposition. It came out just five months ago, but perhaps you were tempted by Google’s offer of getting one of Android’s best cameras for $399, liked what you saw, and see your Pixel 3A as a potential hand-me-down? Or perhaps you’re considering the 3A now, and want to see if the Pixel 4 is really worth double the money before you plunk cash down.

What you get with Pixel 4

A second 16MP camera with a telephoto lens

Google’s seemingly speedy Face Unlock

90Hz “Smooth Display” with Ambient EQ automatic color temperature

Built-in Soli radar sensor for air gestures in apps

Notably faster processor (Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 670)

IP68 dust and water resistance

Wireless charging

Aluminum and glass body (instead of plastic)

Premium OLED screen with HDR support

2GB of additional memory

Dual exposure controls for the camera

Slightly wider f/1.7 aperture on main camera (vs. f/1.8)

Larger screen on the Pixel 4 XL (6.3-inch vs. 6.0-inch)

Oh-so-slightly larger screen on the standard Pixel 4 (5.6 inch vs. 5.5 inch)

A bit of extra space in your pocket with standard Pixel 4 (two-tenths of an inch shorter and one-tenth narrower)

128GB storage option

New “limited edition” orange color option

The new design with prominent metal band and camera square

What’s the same

Google’s excellent 12-megapixel camera (assuming nothing’s changed) with Night Sight

Dual stereo speakers

18W fast charging

Squeezable sides to summon the Google Assistant

Android 10

4G LTE support on all major US carriers

What you lose

3.5mm headphone jack

Fingerprint reader

Pixel 4 is half an ounce heavier, Pixel 4 XL an ounce heavier than their 3A-gen counterparts

Pixel 4 XL is very slightly thicker

Blue color option

The ability to brag that you only need a single camera instead of a square

Pixel 2 and 2 XL

Now we’re in two-year upgrade territory, and the upgrades are more obvious — with the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, you no longer already possess one of Android’s best cameras nor a recent processor, there’s no headphone jack to tie you down, and the battery on your aging phone is probably feeling a little low. There’s also no simple way to buy the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL new. So let’s talk upgrades, shall we?

What you get with Pixel 4

An upgraded 12MP main camera (assuming nothing’s changed since Pixel 3)

Slightly wider f/1.7 aperture on main camera (vs. f/1.8)

A second 16MP camera with a telephoto lens

Google’s seemingly speedy Face Unlock

90Hz “Smooth Display” with Ambient EQ automatic color temperature

Built-in Soli radar sensor for air gestures in apps

Notably faster processor (Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 835)

Much larger 5.7-inch screen for Pixel (vs 5.0-inch)

Larger 6.3-inch screen for Pixel XL (vs. 6.0-inch)

Slightly larger batteries (3700mAh vs. 3520mAh for XL, 2800mAh vs 2700mAh for Pixel)

Better IP68 dust and water resistance (vs IP67)

Wireless charging

Premium OLED screen with HDR support

2GB of additional memory

Dual exposure controls for the camera

New “limited edition” orange color option

The new design with prominent metal band, camera square and full glass back

What’s the same

Google’s excellent 12-megapixel camera (assuming nothing’s changed) with Night Sight

Dual stereo speakers

18W fast charging

Squeezable sides to summon the Google Assistant

Android 10

4G LTE support on all major US carriers

What you lose

Fingerprint reader

Unlimited Google Photos uploads at original quality

A tiny bit of space in your pocket (both phones are a tenth of an inch taller and slightly thicker this gen)

Both phones are 0.8 oz heavier than their Pixel 2-gen counterparts

Blue color option

The possibility of dropping your phone on a mostly-metal back instead of guaranteed glass

Pixel and Pixel XL

If you’re still holding onto the three-year-old Pixel or Pixel XL, you’re probably starting to miss out. Yes, you’ve still got a headphone jack, you got the Night Sight camera upgrade, and you’ve probably upgraded to Android 10 by now — but hardware has marched forward, particularly that camera, and it may be time you did as well.

What you get with Pixel 4

An notably upgraded 12MP main camera with optical image stabilization

Wider f/1.7 aperture on main camera (vs. f/2.0)

A second 16MP camera with a telephoto lens

Google’s seemingly speedy Face Unlock

90Hz “Smooth Display” with Ambient EQ automatic color temperature

Built-in Soli radar sensor for air gestures in apps

Much faster processor (Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 821)

Much larger screens (5.7-inch vs. 5.0 inch for regular, 6.3-inch vs. 5.5-inch for XL)

Slightly larger 3700mAh battery on Pixel 4 XL (vs. 3450mAh)

Much better IP68 dust and water resistance (vs. IP53)

Wireless charging

Dual stereo speakers (up from just one)

Premium OLED screen with HDR support

2GB of additional memory

Double the base storage at 64GB

Dual exposure controls for the camera

Squeezeable sides to summon the Google Assistant

Pixel Visual Core and hardware security module

New “limited edition” orange color option

The new design with camera square and full glass back

What’s the same

18W fast charging

Night Sight camera mode

Battery size (on regular Pixel)

Android 10

4G LTE support on all major US carriers

What you lose

Fingerprint reader

3.5mm headphone jack

Unlimited Google Photos uploads at original quality

A tiny bit of space in your pocket (Pixel 4 is a tenth of an inch taller, Pixel 4 XL is two-tenths)

Both phones are about 0.8 oz heavier than their Pixel 2-gen counterparts

Blue color option

The possibility of dropping your phone on a mostly-metal back instead of guaranteed glass