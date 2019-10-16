 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the Pixelbook Go compares to other Chromebooks

Google’s lower-cost Chromebook is going up against Asus, Dell, Samsung, and others

By Jay Peters

After two years without releasing a new laptop, Google has finally announced the Pixelbook Go, a 13.3-inch Chromebook that starts at $649. Based on my colleague Dieter Bohn’s hands-on, it seems pretty good, and it’s a lot cheaper than the $999 Pixelbook.

So now that there’s a midrange Pixelbook, it could be much harder to pick which one of the many Chromebooks should be your next laptop.

If you’re looking for recommendations, Dieter’s got you covered. His top pick as of August 2019 was the Asus Chromebook Flip C434. Obviously, the newly announced Pixelbook Go was not part of his comparison, and we’ll have to wait until The Verge’s full review is out to see just how well the Pixelbook Go stacks up against its competitors. But until our review is out, we can offer a spec-to-spec comparison between Google’s Pixelbooks and some of the most popular Chromebooks from Asus, Dell, Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo:

Pixelbook Go compared to other Chromebooks

Specification Google Pixelbook Go Google Pixelbook Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA Dell Inspiron 14 Chromebook 2-in-1 Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Acer Chromebook Spin 13 Acer Chromebook 11 C771T Lenovo Chromebook C330
Display Size 13.3 inches, 16:9 12.3 inches, 3:2 14 inches, 16:9 12.5 inches, 16.9 14 inches 12.2 inches 13.5 inches, 3.2 11.6 inches, 16:9 11.6 inches, 16:9
Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080, 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 Quad HD 2400 x 1600 Full HD 1920 x 1080 Full HD 1920 x 1080 Full HD 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Quad HD 2256 x 1504 1366 x 768 1366 x 768
Processor 8th Gen Intel Core m3, i5, i7 7th Gen Intel Core i5, i7 8th Gen Intel core m3, i5, i7 Intel Core M 6Y30, 6Y75; Pentium 4405Y 8th Gen Intel Core i3 Intel Celeron 3965Y 8th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, i7 processors Intel Atom, Celeron, and 6th Gen i3 and i5 MediaTek MTK 8173C
RAM 8GB, 16GB 8GB, 16GB 4GB, 8GB 4GB, 8GB 4GB 4GB 4GB, 8GB, 16 GB 4GB, 8GB 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB 32GB, 64GB, 128GB 128GB 32 GB 64GB, 128GB 16GB, 32GB, 64GB 32GB, 64GB
Front Camera 1080p 720p 720p 720p Full HD 720p 720p 720p 720p
Quoted Battery Life Up to 12 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours Up to 13 hours Up to 10 hours
Starting Price $649 on Google's website $999 on Google's website $569.99 on Asus' website $499 on Asus' website $479.99 on Dell's website $499 on Samsung's website $679 on Acer's website $349.99 on Acer's website $229.99 on Lenovo's website
Ports 2 USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack 2 USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack 2 USB-C, 1 USB 3.1, 1 microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack 2 USB-C, 1 microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack 2 USB-C, 1 microSD slot, 1 USB 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack 2 USB-C, 1 microSD, 1 USB 3.0, 3.5mm headphone jack 2 USB-C, 1 USB 3.1, 1 microSD, 3.5mm headphone jack 1 USB-C, 2 USB 3.0, 1 microSD, 1 HDMI, 1 3.5mm headphone jack 1 USB-C, 1 USB 3.0, HDMI, SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack
Weight 2.3 pounds (FHD) 2.4 pounds 3.19 pounds 2.6 pounds 3.99 pounds 2.98 pounds 3.31 pounds 2.98 pounds 2.64 pounds
Dimensions (W / D / H) 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches 11.4 x 8.7 x 0.4 inches 12.64 x 7.95 x .62 inches 11.97 x 8.28 x 0.54 inches 12.95 x 9.1 x .66 inches 11.35 x 9.20 x .67 inches 12.19 x 9.68 x .67 inches 11.7 x 8.2 x .82 inches 11.4 x 8.48 x 0.77 inches
Touchscreen? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Stylus support? No Yes No No Yes Yes Yes No No
2-in-1? No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes

