How the Pixelbook Go compares to other Chromebooks

After two years without releasing a new laptop, Google has finally announced the Pixelbook Go, a 13.3-inch Chromebook that starts at $649. Based on my colleague Dieter Bohn’s hands-on, it seems pretty good, and it’s a lot cheaper than the $999 Pixelbook.
So now that there’s a midrange Pixelbook, it could be much harder to pick which one of the many Chromebooks should be your next laptop.
If you’re looking for recommendations, Dieter’s got you covered. His top pick as of August 2019 was the Asus Chromebook Flip C434. Obviously, the newly announced Pixelbook Go was not part of his comparison, and we’ll have to wait until The Verge’s full review is out to see just how well the Pixelbook Go stacks up against its competitors. But until our review is out, we can offer a spec-to-spec comparison between Google’s Pixelbooks and some of the most popular Chromebooks from Asus, Dell, Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo:
This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile devices.
Pixelbook Go compared to other Chromebooks
|Specification
|Google Pixelbook Go
|Google Pixelbook
|Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA
|Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA
|Dell Inspiron 14 Chromebook 2-in-1
|Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
|Acer Chromebook Spin 13
|Acer Chromebook 11 C771T
|Lenovo Chromebook C330
|Display Size
|13.3 inches, 16:9
|12.3 inches, 3:2
|14 inches, 16:9
|12.5 inches, 16.9
|14 inches
|12.2 inches
|13.5 inches, 3.2
|11.6 inches, 16:9
|11.6 inches, 16:9
|Resolution
|Full HD 1920 x 1080, 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
|Quad HD 2400 x 1600
|Full HD 1920 x 1080
|Full HD 1920 x 1080
|Full HD 1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Quad HD 2256 x 1504
|1366 x 768
|1366 x 768
|Processor
|8th Gen Intel Core m3, i5, i7
|7th Gen Intel Core i5, i7
|8th Gen Intel core m3, i5, i7
|Intel Core M 6Y30, 6Y75; Pentium 4405Y
|8th Gen Intel Core i3
|Intel Celeron 3965Y
|8th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, i7 processors
|Intel Atom, Celeron, and 6th Gen i3 and i5
|MediaTek MTK 8173C
|RAM
|8GB, 16GB
|8GB, 16GB
|4GB, 8GB
|4GB, 8GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB, 8GB, 16 GB
|4GB, 8GB
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB
|32GB, 64GB, 128GB
|128GB
|32 GB
|64GB, 128GB
|16GB, 32GB, 64GB
|32GB, 64GB
|Front Camera
|1080p
|720p
|720p
|720p
|Full HD
|720p
|720p
|720p
|720p
|Quoted Battery Life
|Up to 12 hours
|Up to 10 hours
|Up to 10 hours
|Up to 10 hours
|Up to 10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|Up to 13 hours
|Up to 10 hours
|Starting Price
|$649 on Google's website
|$999 on Google's website
|$569.99 on Asus' website
|$499 on Asus' website
|$479.99 on Dell's website
|$499 on Samsung's website
|$679 on Acer's website
|$349.99 on Acer's website
|$229.99 on Lenovo's website
|Ports
|2 USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|2 USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|2 USB-C, 1 USB 3.1, 1 microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
|2 USB-C, 1 microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
|2 USB-C, 1 microSD slot, 1 USB 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack
|2 USB-C, 1 microSD, 1 USB 3.0, 3.5mm headphone jack
|2 USB-C, 1 USB 3.1, 1 microSD, 3.5mm headphone jack
|1 USB-C, 2 USB 3.0, 1 microSD, 1 HDMI, 1 3.5mm headphone jack
|1 USB-C, 1 USB 3.0, HDMI, SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Weight
|2.3 pounds (FHD)
|2.4 pounds
|3.19 pounds
|2.6 pounds
|3.99 pounds
|2.98 pounds
|3.31 pounds
|2.98 pounds
|2.64 pounds
|Dimensions (W / D / H)
|12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches
|11.4 x 8.7 x 0.4 inches
|12.64 x 7.95 x .62 inches
|11.97 x 8.28 x 0.54 inches
|12.95 x 9.1 x .66 inches
|11.35 x 9.20 x .67 inches
|12.19 x 9.68 x .67 inches
|11.7 x 8.2 x .82 inches
|11.4 x 8.48 x 0.77 inches
|Touchscreen?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Stylus support?
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|2-in-1?
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
