How the Pixelbook Go compares to other Chromebooks

After two years without releasing a new laptop, Google has finally announced the Pixelbook Go, a 13.3-inch Chromebook that starts at $649. Based on my colleague Dieter Bohn’s hands-on, it seems pretty good, and it’s a lot cheaper than the $999 Pixelbook.

So now that there’s a midrange Pixelbook, it could be much harder to pick which one of the many Chromebooks should be your next laptop.

If you’re looking for recommendations, Dieter’s got you covered. His top pick as of August 2019 was the Asus Chromebook Flip C434. Obviously, the newly announced Pixelbook Go was not part of his comparison, and we’ll have to wait until The Verge’s full review is out to see just how well the Pixelbook Go stacks up against its competitors. But until our review is out, we can offer a spec-to-spec comparison between Google’s Pixelbooks and some of the most popular Chromebooks from Asus, Dell, Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo:

This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile devices.