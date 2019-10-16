Volvo unveils its first fully electric car — and a bold pledge to go carbon-neutral

Volvo promised it would release its first all-electric vehicle by 2019, and lo and behold, today’s the day. The Swedish company unveiled the all-electric XC40 Recharge at a splashy event in Los Angeles with a whole slew of futuristic features, including an infotainment system built on Google’s new embedded Android Automotive software.

Calling climate change “a real threat to our future,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson billed the XC40 as the first vehicle in a lineup of Recharge-branded EVs that will help the Swedish automaker achieve its plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles starting this year. Volvo must have the same reputation for sustainability as it does for safety, he added.

The car looks similar to the combustion engine XC40, just without the front grille. The car’s fully electric all-wheel drive powertrain offers a range of over 400 kilometers on a single charge based on Europe’s WLTP standard, or 200 miles in the US — though the automaker has yet to obtain an EPA rating. It will have an output of 408 horsepower (or 402 hp in US), and the battery charges to 80 percent of its capacity in 40 minutes on a fast-charger system.

Volvo did not release pricing at the event

Volvo did not release pricing at the event, though preorders for $1,000 are starting today. Volvo Car’s North American CEO Anders Gustafson has said the electric XC40 could come in at $50,000, or around $48,000 after incentives. Volvo says expects the XC40 Recharge to go on sale in the US in the fourth quarter of 2020. And Samuelsson said the car will also appear on the automaker’s Care By Volvo subscription plan, which has come under fire from the automaker’s network of dealers.

In addition to the car, Volvo also made a bold environmental pledge: half of its cars will be electric by 2025, and that it will slash the life-cycle carbon footprint on each car by 40 percent by the same year. The XC40 Recharge is the first vehicle for which Volvo is disclosing the life-cycle carbon footprint — effectively the CO2 emissions the car will produce during its life with both manufacturing and usage taken into account.

Moreover, Volvo will reduce the carbon output of its entire operations by 25 percent, including its suppliers, also by 2025. If everything goes according to plan, the amount of recycling and reuse of materials in Volvo’s supply chain will dramatically increase. By 2025, Volvo expects every vehicle to contain 25 percent recycled material.

Automakers around the globe are making big promises to reduce their carbon footprints while increasing their production of battery-electric vehicles. Last year, GM pitched a national environmental program for car companies to turn 25 percent of their lineups into zero-emissions vehicles. Ford has said it will spend $11.5 billion to produce over a dozen electrified models (which include EVs and hybrids) by 2022. As part of its Environmental Challenge 2050, Toyota vowed to reduce vehicle life-cycle emissions by 25 percent or more by 2030, and all carbon output by 2050. Mercedes-Benz wants half of its car sales to be EVs by 2030 and wants to make its fleet completely carbon neutral within the next two decades.

Volvo, which is owned by China’s Geely Holding, previously said it would phase out gas-only car production altogether by 2019, at which time all new Volvos will either be fully electric or electric hybrids. At the event Wednesday, Samuelsson said, “With concrete actions, more than symbolic pledges, maybe we can bring sustainability.”

Volvo’s CTO Henrik Green said “the climate issue” cannot and will not be solved slowly and gradually by improving petrol and diesel engines. “Pure electric cars running on and built using renewable energy are the only cars that can really do it,” Green said.

These are the company’s first steps and its first all-electric car. And Recharge isn’t just the name of the XC40; Volvo says all of its plug-in cars from here on out will feature the Recharge brand. Volvo will use the name to push sales of electric and hybrid cars, which still only represent a tiny piece of overall car sales. The carmaker sold more than 355,000 vehicles globally in the first half of 2019, a 2.5 percent gain over last year.

Earlier this year, Volvo said it would merge its engine operations with Geely and then spin it off into a standalone company. It was pitched as both a cost-saving move and one that will help the companies scale their electrification plans. The new unit would supply 2 million diesel and gasoline-powered engines, compared with the 600,000 Volvo produces today.

Over the years, the company built up a reputation for safety and quirky designs, and today’s announcement is meant to underline that. The company’s safety engineers had to completely redesign and reinforce the frontal structure of the car to account for the lack of an internal combustion engine. Gone is the traditional grille to cool the chugging pistons found in most gas-powered Volvos. Replacing the engine under the hood is a frunk, or front trunk, that can carry 30 liters of cargo.

Much like Tesla and other EVs, the XC40’s battery sits under the floor of the vehicle, where it’s protected by a “safety cage” made of a frame of extruded aluminum. This gives the car what is essentially its own crumple-zone around the battery, protecting it in the event of a crash.

