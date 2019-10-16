You’ll need to eat Taco Bell to get Microsoft’s Xbox Elite 2 controller early

Microsoft is teaming up with Taco Bell once again to launch a limited edition Xbox One X console. The software giant unveiled a similar console last year with Taco Bell’s signature “ring” when it’s powered on — and this console has the same ring — but this year Microsoft is bundling in the new Xbox Elite 2 controller, too.

Xbox fans will need to purchase Taco Bell’s Double Chalupa Box to try and win this special bundle, dubbed the Xbox One X Eclipse Limited Edition. The promotion starts today, meaning if you’re a lucky winner then you’ll be able to get an Elite 2 controller well before its release on November 4th, and without the $179.99 price tag.

Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite 2 controller includes new adjustable tension thumbsticks that can be tweaked using a tool to improve precision. The trigger grips have also been updated from the original Elite, alongside redesigned bumpers and shorter hair locks so you can fire faster in games. Microsoft has also updated the paddles and thumbsticks with more customization, and added USB-C and Bluetooth support.

We’re going to be testing Microsoft’s Xbox Elite 2 controller over the coming days to bring you a full review of exactly what’s changed from the original. Stay tuned for a much closer look at the new Xbox Elite 2 controller.