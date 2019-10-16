How much will it take for these new giant pokémon to crush me?

Pokémon Sword and Shield are upping their big boi quota with new Gigantamax forms. Pikachu, Eevee, Charizard, Meowth, and Butterfree have been supersized with special abilities to suit players who don’t want to just humiliate opponents through normal victory, but literally make them feel impossibly small.

Once in Gigantamax form, each pokémon gets a G-Max move, like the ability to damage opponents past a single turn or paralyze opponents. Before you get too excited, know that some will take extra effort outside of Sword or Shield (and possibly $$$) to unlock. Play records from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! on the Switch will grant you access to whichever lorge mascot version you had. Meowth is an early purchase bonus for players who select the “Get via Internet” option in “Mystery Gift.” The window for Meowth is November 15th, 2019, to January 15th, 2020.

While pokémon like Pikachu look to be an affectionate callback to the early days of the series (or perhaps its physical merch mishaps), Meowth takes on the extremely online appearance of a longcat. I mourn for the chonker with neck rolls we could have had, but I guess this one has its perks.