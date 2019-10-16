Motorola’s Moto G8 Plus leaks with triple rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery

Images and details about Motorola’s unannounced Moto G8 Plus have leaked online, giving us a hint of what to expect from the budget device. WinFuture reports that the G8 Plus will feature a triple-camera array on its rear, and it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone’s three rear cameras will reportedly consist of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel 117-degree wide angle camera, and a third 5-megapixel depth sensor alongside a laser autofocus system. That’s pretty much the same as what we saw on the Motorola One Zoom when it was announced last month, minus that phone’s titular telephoto lens. It’s a decent upgrade over the basic dual camera found on last year’s Moto G7 Plus.

Battery is another area where the G8 Plus is rumored to improve on its predecessor. The G7 Plus included a 3,000mAh battery, which is three-quarters of the 4,000mAh battery in this year’s model. That’s not quite as big as the 5,000mAh battery in the G7 Power, but it’s still a big improvement.

Otherwise, the specs reported by WinFuture are more typical of a device that’s likely to be released at a budget price point. The phone includes a 1080p 6.3-inch IPS display with a small notch up top and the option of either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage alongside its 4GB of RAM. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside the USB-C port used for charging.

If Motorola’s past device history is anything to go by, the Moto G8 Plus could be accompanied by as many as three other devices when it’s announced. Mobielkopen has unearthed images of one such device, which it speculates could be either the Moto G8 or G8 Play. Details are a little bit thinner for this device, but the images suggest it has one fewer lens on its rear, perhaps an indication that it lacks the laser autofocus system found on the Plus.

WinFuture reports that the lineup is expected to be announced at an event in Brazil on October 24th. That’s a little early, considering the G7 lineup was only announced back in February. But since the Moto G7 phones are some of the best budget smartphones around, we’re not going to complain too much about an early follow-up.