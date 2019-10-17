Intel pledges to release data on race and gender pay gap

Intel will voluntarily publish detailed pay data with information on race and gender, the company told Bloomberg in an announcement today.

Sets Intel apart from other tech companies

This year, as Bloomberg reports, the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will require companies with more than 100 employees to file the same data, but it won’t require businesses to release the information. Intel, however, said it would allow the public to examine the data.

An Intel spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposal. The company didn’t say when the data would be released, and the commission may not require businesses to file the data after this year, as Bloomberg notes.

The move sets Intel apart from other major tech companies, which have sometimes broadly released demographic statistics but haven’t released pay data in such detail. Companies like Google and Facebook regularly publish diversity statistics, but the data from Intel could provide a deeper look at race and gender gaps in the tech industry.

The data will likely be welcome by transparency advocates, but the announcement also comes as Intel deals with accusations that its female, black, and Hispanic employees faced pay discrimination in some states. In an announcement this week, the Department of Labor said Intel had agreed to pay $5 million to settle the accusations. Of that money, $3.5 million will go to back pay, and the rest will be used to adjust pay for engineers.