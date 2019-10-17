Razer’s Blade 15 Studio Edition is now available, with a whopping 16GB of graphics memory

Razer’s new Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop is now available in the US and Canada. Its design fits right into the company’s lineup of gaming-focused laptops, but this one is built specifically for creative professionals who demand especially high-end specs and who have a lot of money to spend.

The only configuration that’s currently available costs $3,999 and comes in “mercury white,” which looks silver. Its 15.6-inch touchscreen is a 4K OLED with a 1ms response time that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. For its processor, Razer selected the 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H hexa-core CPU. Inside, you’ll find Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 5000 Studio Edition graphics card with a whopping 16GB of video RAM.

RTX Studio GPUs can handle ray tracing, but they aren’t meant for gaming

Razer’s Blade 17 Pro Studio Edition is also on its way, and it will feature a 4K display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, along with the same Quadro RTX 5000 GPU. While the 15-inch Studio laptop tops out at the 6-core i7-9750H, the 17-inch Pro model can be configured with a more powerful 8-core i9-9880H processor. So if you need more oomph (or a larger screen and wired Ethernet jack), that may be the one to wait for. Whether that one features a 4K OLED screen remains to be seen, but those haven’t kicked off like 15-inch OLED panels have, as seen most recently in the Dell XPS 15.

This Blade 15 Studio Edition is one of 17 machines that are part of Nvidia’s RTX Studio initiative and are fitted with Nvidia’s RTX Studio graphics cards. That includes Nvidia Studio, a suite of APIs, SDKs, and drivers that are specifically tuned for those RTX Studio GPU. Despite RTX Studio GPUs being able to handle ray tracing, these aren’t meant for gaming. Instead, they’re meant for creative applications that demand a huge amount of graphics processing. You don’t have to spend nearly this much money to get a very powerful Razer gaming laptop with a gaming-focused RTX graphics card.

By default, this machine comes with 32GB of DDR4 RAM, but it’s expandable up to 64GB. Razer includes a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, though it supports up to 2TB in the M.2 2280 form factor.

Most of the ports are what you’d expect to get from a modern Razer gaming laptop. There’s a Thunderbolt 3 port, which is all but essential if you’re transferring large files. It also has three USB Type-A 3.2 (Gen 2) ports, a Mini DisplayPort socket, and HDMI 2.0b. Something unique in this Studio Edition laptop is an SD card reader that supports fast UHS-III speeds.

The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is available from Razer’s online store.