PSA: Today’s the day to cancel Apple Arcade without getting charged

If you signed up for a free trial for Apple Arcade when it launched on September 19th, that trial runs out tomorrow, so you might think about canceling your subscription today if you don’t want to pay for it going forward. If you stick with it, you’ll be charged $4.99 per month.

I suspect a lot of people are going to stay subscribed, because, as it turns out, Apple Arcade is already pretty good. It’s chock-full of great games like Assemble With Care, Card of Darkness, and Grindstone, and more games are being added all the time, like the cool-looking architecture-puzzler Manifold Garden that will be available tomorrow. And you can play all of those Apple Arcade games on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

If Apple keeps bringing great games to the service, that $4.99 monthly fee seems like a pretty good deal to me.