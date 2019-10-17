Newegg leaks Nvidia’s brand-new Shield TV streaming... tube

Nvidia can’t be very happy with its online retail partners today. After Amazon leaked every detail about the upcoming Shield TV Pro, Newegg has now spoiled the reveal of a seemingly more mainstream Shield TV that also supports 4K playback with Dolby Vision. 9to5Google managed to save everything before Newegg wised up and removed the listing. Both streaming devices run Google’s Android TV software.

The first thing you’ll notice about this one is definitely the form factor. Whereas the new flagship Shield TV Pro resembles Nvidia’s old model, this device has a completely fresh cylindrical design. It measures 6.5 inches wide and 1.57 inches tall, according to Newegg. Nvidia has found room for HDMI, microSD, a figure-8 power jack, and even Ethernet in there.

The 2019 Shield TV is powered by the same X1+ processor as the Pro model, but it comes with half the amount of built-in storage (8GB versus 16GB). Both devices also share the same remote with backlit buttons that illuminate when you pick it up, voice commands, a user-customizable button, IR for TV controls, and a lost remote feature.

The standard Shield TV will support HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, so it checks off all of the format support you’d want. I’m guessing Nvidia will try to differentiate the Pro as the choice for home theater enthusiasts who want to plug in their large media collections over USB.

Newegg had the price for the tube-like Shield TV listed as $199 CA, or around $150 US. The Pro is expected to sell for $200, according to Amazon’s earlier listing, which has also since been pulled.