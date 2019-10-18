Vergecast: Pixel 4 hands-on and Mark Zuckerberg’s speech on free speech

There are two big things we need to talk about today: Google’s new gadgets and Mark Zuckerberg’s remarks on free speech.

So this week on The Vergecast, hosts Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller go through all the products Google announced at its hardware event on Tuesday, then invite senior reporter Adi Robertson and Silicon Valley editor Casey Newton on to discuss Zuckerberg’s speech at Georgetown University on Thursday.

In the first half of the show, the crew discuss what we saw Google announce this week: the Pixel 4, the Nest Mini, the Nest Wifi, the Pixelbook Go, and the new Pixel Buds. After attending the event and interviewing Google’s hardware leader, Rick Osterloh, earlier this week, today’s episode turns to how the Pixel 4 fits into the broader “flagship phone” group and how its camera stands up to the iPhone.

In the second half of the show, Casey Newton and Adi Robertson join in to analyze what Mark Zuckerberg was trying to say about free speech in regards to Facebook and political advertising. How big of a role will Facebook have in the 2020 election? Should Facebook just ban all political ads?

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like Paul’s weekly segment “The crime, teens, is flavor” — so listen through to get it all.

Stories discussed this week: