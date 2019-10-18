Harley-Davidson resumes production of first electric motorcycle after charging issue

Harley-Davidson has restarted production and deliveries of LiveWire, its first electric motorcycle, after resolving an issue with the bike’s charging technology that was discovered last week, the company tells The Verge.

The first customers of the $30,000 LiveWire, which just started shipping in September, can resume charging their motorcycles at home. (The company previously advised customers to only charge at dealerships until the issue was resolved.)

Harley-Davidson has repeatedly declined to specify the problem. But whatever it was, the company claims the issue was only found on one motorcycle after “rigorous analysis.”

“Temporarily stopping LiveWire production allowed us to confirm that the non-standard condition identified on one motorcycle was a singular occurrence,” a spokesperson for Harley-Davidson said in an email to The Verge. “We take pride in our rigorous quality assurance measures and our drive to deliver the world’s best motorcycles.”

LiveWire was originally introduced as a concept motorcycle back in 2014, and it’s the company’s first foray into electric propulsion technology. Harley-Davidson is expected to follow LiveWire with a number of smaller, more affordable electric motorcycles, as well as seated electric scooters and bicycles.