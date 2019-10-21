Watch the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Skywalker saga that started more than 40 years ago in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope is finally coming to an end, and the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teases an epic conclusion. The trailer debuted tonight during ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

Landing a finale is often considered one of the most difficult feats in Hollywood, whether it’s a film franchise or TV series. The Rise of Skywalker, which sees the final battle between the Resistance and the First Order, will give the story a meaningful end, according to director J.J. Abrams. “We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We’re not screwing around,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly.

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker picks up one year after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Kylo Ren and Rey are preparing to face off in their final battle against one another, as other members of the Resistance, including Poe Dameron, Finn, and BB-8 fight for the universe’s future. The Rise of Skywalker will also see the return of more classic characters, including Ian McDiarmid’s Palpatine (whose iconic laugh was heard at the end of the first trailer) and Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian.

Tickets for the film, which comes out on December 20th, are now on sale. AMC Theaters is also offering a 27-hour marathon, which includes all nine films in the main trilogy (no Rogue One or Solo).