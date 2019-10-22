Google’s Pixel 4 is already $100 off on Amazon

Google’s Pixel 4 doesn’t come out until Thursday, but it’s already discounted on Amazon, where you can buy a 64GB Pixel 4 in “clearly white” right now for $699.99. That’s $100 cheaper than its usual starting price of $799.
The Pixel 4 is a pretty solid phone, so this is a nice way to save a good amount on Google’s latest flagship. It also makes it the same price as Apple’s 64GB iPhone 11 — so if you’ve been trying to decide between which to buy, this deal makes that decision quite a bit harder.
We’ve asked Google if you’ll still get the $100 Google Store credit if you buy the Pixel 4 through this deal. Amazon already offers the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with a $100 Amazon gift card, but you have to buy the phones at their regular prices to get that deal.
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.
