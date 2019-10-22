Google’s Pixel 4 is already $100 off on Amazon

Google’s Pixel 4 doesn’t come out until Thursday, but it’s already discounted on Amazon, where you can buy a 64GB Pixel 4 in “clearly white” right now for $699.99. That’s $100 cheaper than its usual starting price of $799.

The Pixel 4 is a pretty solid phone, so this is a nice way to save a good amount on Google’s latest flagship. It also makes it the same price as Apple’s 64GB iPhone 11 — so if you’ve been trying to decide between which to buy, this deal makes that decision quite a bit harder.

We’ve asked Google if you’ll still get the $100 Google Store credit if you buy the Pixel 4 through this deal. Amazon already offers the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with a $100 Amazon gift card, but you have to buy the phones at their regular prices to get that deal.