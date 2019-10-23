The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is T-Mobile’s second 5G phone

OnePlus has announced its second 5G phone, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and it’s set to be exclusive to T-Mobile in the US. OnePlus announced the 7T Pro and the McLaren variant earlier this month, but at the time, it made no mention of a 5G version of the device.

The McLaren Edition of the phone is similar to the standard 7T Pro model, but it features an orange-and-black color scheme and increases the amount of RAM from 8GB to 12GB. It’s available as a 4G-only model outside of the US, while T-Mobile’s version will support both 4G and 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G was T-Mobile’s first 5G device

This will be T-Mobile’s second 5G device after the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which T-Mobile offered alongside the launch of its 5G network back in June. T-Mobile says that it plans for its 5G network to be available to 200 million people across the US by the end of the year. The company has also announced plans to launch the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G later in “Q4 this year,” but a concrete release date has not been announced.

The launch of the limited edition handset also means that it’s now possible to get a OnePlus 7 Pro device on T-Mobile again after the network discontinued the original OnePlus 7 Pro following the launch of the OnePlus 7T. T-Mobile has yet to announce pricing or availability details for its second 5G phone, but it says that these will be announced later this year.