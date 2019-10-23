Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s Libra congressional testimony here

On Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will answer questions from Congress about the company’s latest venture into blockchain and cryptocurrency, Libra.

The hearing comes after months of heated debates from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who are concerned about whether Facebook should create its own global currency. The head of the Libra Project, David Marcus, made the case for Libra in front of Congress earlier this year, but it wasn’t enough for lawmakers. Now, Zuckerberg will sit in front of members of the House Financial Services Committee in an attempt to quell their concerns about the project.

The hearing is being streamed on the House Financial Services Committee’s YouTube channel and C-SPAN.