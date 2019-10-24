How to swim with (and dry out) your Apple Watch

These days, more and more electronic devices are water resistant, including the Apple Watch. Unless you’ve got a first-generation Watch, you can wear it in the shower, while swimming in a pool or lake, and while running until you sweat. In fact, the Watch doesn’t only keep water out; it can actually expel any excess water that may have gotten into the works.

There’s a quick way to seal your Watch against water damage before you take a shower or jump in the pool.

Swipe up from the bottom of any screen to open the Command Center

Scroll up or down by either rotating the Digital Crown or flicking the screen with your finger until you see the water drop icon. Tap it.

At that point, a couple of things happen: your Watch seals up its speakers and microphones, and the screen stops responding to taps or swipes.

When you get out of the water, rotate the Watch’s crown. The Watch will beep a few times, expel any water that may have gotten into the speakers and mics, and reactivate the screen.

Grid View Before you swim, tap the water drop icon in the Command Center.

While it’s sealed, the Watch will not respond to taps or swipes.

Rotate the crown, and the Watch will unseal itself and expel any excess water.

Your Watch will also seal itself up if its activity monitor senses that you’re swimming or if you tell it you’re starting a swimming workout. Unlock your Watch when you’re done by rotating the crown.

Be aware that the Watch is only water resistant, not waterproof, meaning it can’t handle lower depths (as in scuba diving) or higher force (like water skiing). In addition, Apple warns that substances like soapy water, lotions, and sunscreen or environments such as steam baths and saunas can eventually wear out the Watch’s water-resistant seals. Finally, check your Watch band; not all are water resistant.

So enjoy your swim, but don’t get careless.