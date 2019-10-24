Bollinger’s rugged electric trucks will cost $125,000

Michigan-based electric truck startup Bollinger Motors has finally announced the price of its rugged electric trucks, the Jeep-like B1 and the B2 pickup. Both vehicles will start at an eye-popping $125,000 — far off the sub-$100,000 mark that the startup was aiming for when it revealed the B1 back in 2017.

While the price has gone up, deep-pocketed owners probably won’t find themselves frowning. In fact, the B1 and B2, which are built on the same architecture, have improved on paper since they were originally announced. Once they go into production, Bollinger promises the B1 and B2 Bollinger will squeeze 200 miles of range out of a massive 120kWh battery pack. Both trucks will use a dual-motor setup that puts out around 614 horsepower, which gets them from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

Both trucks also have a 15-inch ground clearance, with five inches of travel up or down, a 5,201-pound payload capacity, a 7,500-pound towing capacity, and they are equipped with a two-speed Hi/Lo gearbox. Bollinger Motors is also planning four-door versions of each vehicle, both of which are loaded with other fantastic little touches that we detailed in 2017.

The $125,000 sticker price is a high price to pay for some electric off-roading freedom, but it’s likely the result of Bollinger Motors coming to terms with reality. Manufacturing vehicles is an expensive, low-margin, and just overall extremely difficult business. The company still needs to raise more money and find a manufacturing partner to be able to get either truck into production next year ahead of deliveries in 2021. If the startup can clear all of those tricky hurdles, selling a pair of rugged EVs for $125,000 will probably feel like a victory, no matter how many (or how few) buyers Bollinger Motors finds.