How to change the Apple Watch’s honeycomb app display to a list

When you look at all of the apps that are installed on your Apple Watch, you probably see them in the familiar default “honeycomb” grid array. If you have a lot of apps, dislike having to deal with grids, or just feel fat-fingered, that display may not serve you well.

Don’t worry, there is an alternative. You can organize your apps in an alphabetical list instead.

From any Watch face, press the Digital Crown to see the honeycomb of apps

Force touch the Watch’s display. (Press the display with a little more force than you usually would.) You’ll get some haptic feedback, and the Watch will show a screen giving you the choice of using grid view or list view.

Tap list view, and you’ll be shown an alphabetical list of all the apps you’ve installed, with the app’s icon next to each name. Several apps fit on each screen, and you can scroll through the list by rotating the crown or by flicking up and down on the list with your finger.

Grid View You may find the Apple Watch’s apps grid hard to navigate.

Press on the display to bring up this option.

Now your apps are in an alphabetical list.

The view you pick is persistent, meaning it stays selected until you change it. Once you pick list view, that’s how you’ll see your apps the next time you press the crown. Of course, you can always return it to grid view by following the same procedure.