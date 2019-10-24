The Last of Us Part II has been delayed until May 2020

The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog’s highly anticipated sequel to its award-winning 2013 PlayStation 3 game, has a new release date: May 29th, 2020.

Sony originally announced that The Last of Us Part II would launch on the PlayStation 4 on February 21st, 2020. Creative director Neil Druckmann issued a blog post today addressing the delay, noting that the game isn’t quite up to Naughty Dog’s standards.

“At this point we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time,” Druckmann wrote. “We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team.”

Druckmann added that while he and the team are “relieved” they’ll have time to polish the game before they release it, they are “disappointed that we weren’t able to avoid this exact situation.”

“We wish we could’ve foreseen the amount of polish we needed, but the size and scope of this game got the better of us,” Druckmann wrote. “We hate disappointing our fans and for that we’re sorry.”

The Last of Us Part II is designed to explore many questions set within the game’s universe, especially around the theme of revenge. Characters from the first game, including Ellie and Joel, are in the sequel.