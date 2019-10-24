Ubisoft delays multiple titles, including Watch Dogs Legion

Today, Ubisoft announced that it’s delaying Gods and Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Watch Dogs Legion into its fiscal 2020–2021 year. That means that these games could all be released sometime between April 2020 and March 2021, so we’ll be waiting a bit longer for them.

Gods and Monsters, a cartoony action-adventure game set in Greek mythology by the makers of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, had been set to release on February 25th, 2020. Watch Dogs Legion, the next game in the Watch Dogs series, which lets you take control of almost any NPC in the game, had originally been scheduled for March 6th, 2020. We didn’t know of a release date for Rainbow Six Quarantine, a tactical co-op shooter, beyond sometime in 2020.

In a statement, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that the delay was to give the teams “more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented to deliver optimal experiences for players.”

These aren’t the only delays we’ve heard about today. Sony announced that Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II has been delayed three months and will now release on May 29th, 2020.