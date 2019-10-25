Vergecast: reviewing the Pixel 4 and the calm before the streaming wars

This week on The Vergecast, Dieter Bohn, Nilay Patel, and Paul Miller discuss our Pixel 4 review and how its camera, battery life, software, and even advertising compares to other flagship phones from Apple and Samsung.
Verge reporter Julia Alexander joins the show to update us on the streaming wars (or as Julia calls it, the “streaming arms race”). The Apple TV app is now available on devices in preparation for the service’s launch next week, and Disney+ will be available next month. Will these services have to compete for viewers?
There’s a lot more in between all of that — like some new Surface reviews, a totally different kind of streaming war, and Paul’s weekly segment “Our best banana phone yet” — so listen through the show to get it all.
Here are the stories discussed in this episode:
- Foxconn finally admits its empty Wisconsin ‘innovation centers’ aren’t being developed
- Foxconn’s giant glass dome in Wisconsin is back, baby
- Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL review: more than the sum of its sensors
- Google to update Pixel 4 face unlock with eye detection ‘in the coming months’
- The Pixel 4 is more like an iPhone than any other Android phone
- Google promises another Pixel 4 software update, this time for the screen’s refresh rate
- Google’s older Pixels won’t get the Pixel 4’s dual exposure and Live HDR+ features
- Google’s Pixel 4 was $100 off on Amazon for a second time
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review: I wish this looked like a Surface Pro X
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15-inch review: it’s a bigger Surface Laptop
- Apple TV app launches on Amazon Fire TV devices
- Comcast’s ‘free’ streaming box actually requires an additional $13 / month fee
- Disney CEO says Scorsese and Coppola can ‘bitch about movies’ if they want
- Verizon is offering a free year of Disney+ to unlimited data and Fios customers
- There’s a new Banana Phone, and it can play ‘Bananaphone’
- Twitch megastar Shroud is joining Ninja on Mixer as an exclusive streamer
- Caffeine hopes celebrities and entertainment can help it beat Twitch
