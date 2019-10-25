Vergecast: reviewing the Pixel 4 and the calm before the streaming wars

This week on The Vergecast, Dieter Bohn, Nilay Patel, and Paul Miller discuss our Pixel 4 review and how its camera, battery life, software, and even advertising compares to other flagship phones from Apple and Samsung.

Verge reporter Julia Alexander joins the show to update us on the streaming wars (or as Julia calls it, the “streaming arms race”). The Apple TV app is now available on devices in preparation for the service’s launch next week, and Disney+ will be available next month. Will these services have to compete for viewers?

There’s a lot more in between all of that — like some new Surface reviews, a totally different kind of streaming war, and Paul’s weekly segment “Our best banana phone yet” — so listen through the show to get it all.

