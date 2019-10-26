I’m writing this entire column having just gotten back from seeing Parasite, so you’ll have to excuse me if my thoughts are a little scattered because Parasite is, to put it mildly, completely bonkers. There are no words to properly describe my feelings toward that film.

To be clear, you should go see Parasite, the new movie from Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho, assuming any of this sounds appealing to you. The film somehow manages to strike a balance between being very fun and funny, and being extremely tense and serious, packed inside what could maybe be very vaguely described as a heist movie about class, earning every moment of it along the way.

It’s not often that you get to see a movie where you truly have no concept of where it’s headed, and Parasite delivers on that in a deeply fulfilling way.

Check out seven trailers from this week below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Here it is, the one and only trailer that matters this week. This month. This year? I’m excited, and I’ve already bought my tickets (for night two, so everyone be cool). I’ll admit: I kind of imagined Kylo being the main villain in this one, and I’m not sure how the return of an antagonist who’s been entirely absent for two films is going to pan out. But we’ll see soon enough — the film comes out December 20th.

Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley is wrapping up after a six-year run, and it arrives at a time when big tech might need more skewering than ever. The season starts October 27th.

Bloodshot

You know, for a movie with a name as truly dumb as Bloodshot, Bloodshot has a much more interesting sci-fi conceit than you’d expect. It’s sort of like Edge of Tomorrow, but with a darker element of manipulation and more rippling muscles. (I haven’t seen Edge of Tomorrow so... apologies if those are also in that movie.) It comes out February 21st.

Les Misérables

Amazon is bringing France’s 2020 Oscar submission to the US. The film, from director Ladj Ly and winner of Cannes’ Jury Prize (essentially 3rd place, though worth noting that it lost to Parasite, which, having just seen Parasite, ...yeah), is inspired by the 2005 riots in Paris, focusing on a group of men tasked with keeping the peace. It comes to theaters January 10th.

I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry

Everything I see from Charli XCX makes it clear how much of a pop genius she is, and this just seems to be the latest example. She’s crafting a new band and using a Netflix show to help build their star power along the way. I have no doubt she’ll write them some seriously catchy songs, too. The show comes out November 15th.

The Aeronauts

While I think the combination of Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, and hot air balloons is generally a little cheesy, I’ve heard good things about The Aeronauts so far. Amazon recently abbreviated the film’s theatrical run, so it starts streaming on December 20th, after premiering in theaters just two weeks earlier, on December 6th.

The King

The King has actually been in a very small number of theaters for the past two weeks, but now it’s a week away from heading to Netflix. It’s a surprisingly cool-looking adaptation of Shakespeare’s plays, and it might just hold us over until the 2019 Timothée Chalamet performance we’re really waiting for comes along — his role as Laurie in Little Women. The King starts streaming November 1st.