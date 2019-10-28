Death Stranding will make its way to PC in ‘early summer of 2020’

Death Stranding — the highly anticipated next game from Hideo Kojima and his studio Kojima Productions — will be making its way to PC next year in “early summer,” the studio announced today in a tweet.

The PC port will be published by 505 Games, the same group behind the excellent PC version of Control, so it seems Death Stranding’s port is in good hands. There’s no firm release date for Death Stranding on PC outside of the “early summer of 2020” window, though.

Thanks to all of you who have been supporting #DEATHSTRANDING!

DEATH STRANDING release on PS4 is November 8, 2019!!

Furthermore, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is happy to announce that DEATH STRANDING will be coming to PC in early summer of 2020!!#kojimaproductions #deathstrandingpc pic.twitter.com/Sk4clWWY1X — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 28, 2019

The months of exclusivity for the PlayStation 4 — which gets Death Stranding on November 8th — means that players looking to unravel the mysteries of Kojima’s latest game as soon as possible will still need to pick up Sony’s console. But dedicated PC gamers who don’t mind spoilers (or are just more patient) will be glad to know that they’ll eventually be able to play the world’s foremost action game / strand game (social strand system), too.