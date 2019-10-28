 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Death Stranding will make its way to PC in ‘early summer of 2020’

Hideo Kojima’s next game will launch on November 8th for the PS4

By Chaim Gartenberg
Death Stranding

Death Stranding — the highly anticipated next game from Hideo Kojima and his studio Kojima Productions — will be making its way to PC next year in “early summer,” the studio announced today in a tweet.

The PC port will be published by 505 Games, the same group behind the excellent PC version of Control, so it seems Death Stranding’s port is in good hands. There’s no firm release date for Death Stranding on PC outside of the “early summer of 2020” window, though.

The months of exclusivity for the PlayStation 4 — which gets Death Stranding on November 8th — means that players looking to unravel the mysteries of Kojima’s latest game as soon as possible will still need to pick up Sony’s console. But dedicated PC gamers who don’t mind spoilers (or are just more patient) will be glad to know that they’ll eventually be able to play the world’s foremost action game / strand game (social strand system), too.

