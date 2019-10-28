Rep. Katie Hill to fight revenge porn upon leaving Congress

Over the weekend, Rep. Katie Hill, a first-term Democrat from California, announced that she will leave Congress by the end of the week after nude images of herself were published online without her consent. Hill has admitted to having a consensual relationship with a campaign staffer. In a letter announcing her resignation on Sunday, she said she will focus on fighting “revenge porn” after she leaves Congress.

“Those of you who know me personally know that I’m a fighter,” Hill wrote. “Now, my fight is going to be to defeat this type of exploitation that so many women are victims to and which will keep countless women and girls from running for office or entering public light.”

Earlier last week, Politico reported that the House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into Hill over the allegations of improper sexual relationships. That investigation will end as soon as Hill formally leaves office, but those nude images, originally published by the right-wing outlet RedState and the Daily Mail, will follow her around the internet for much longer.

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.



— Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019

After the accusations first arose, Hill released a statement blaming her “abusive husband” who she is in the middle of divorcing for the controversy. The allegations included a consensual three-person sexual relationship with a female campaign staffer and her estranged-husband and one with her male legislative director, Graham Kelly. There is no evidence that proves any impropriety with Kelly.

“During the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage, I became involved in a relationship with someone on my campaign,” Hill said last week. “I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment. For that I apologize. I wish nothing but the best for her and hope everyone respects her privacy in this difficult time.”

In her resignation letter, Hill wrote that she would pursue all “available legal options” for the nonconsensual dissemination of her nude images. Hill has yet to announce what kind of action she plans to take to fight the use of revenge porn, and her staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Verge regarding any future plans.