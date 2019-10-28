Apple releases iOS 13.2 with support for AirPods Pro and iPhone 11 Deep Fusion

Apple’s iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, and tvOS 13.2 are now available for download, bringing new features like the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro’s Deep Fusion camera mode as well as compatibility for the upcoming AirPods Pro and Beats Solo Pro. The company also released tvOS 13.2 as well. It’s been a hard road since iOS 13 first arrived on September 19th, which has widely been reported as buggy and unfinished, and it has since issued a slew of updates at a rapid pace.

Users who are on the fence about upgrading won’t have a choice if they want to use the new $249 AirPods Pro with noise cancellation, which require Apple devices running at least iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, watchOS 6.1, tvOS 13.2, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1.

Apart from AirPod compatibility, iOS 13.2 also brings a significant improvement to the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro’s camera with Deep Fusion, which uses computational photography to improve medium-light settings. It runs entirely in the background and is automatically activated based on the lighting situations. iOS 13.2 also brings a Siri recording opt-in feature, which lets users decide whether they want to share audio recordings of their Siri requests with Apple developers to improve the product. The opt-in feature is about the only new feature for tvOS 13.2, which is getting an update ahead of the Apple TV Plus launch on November 1st.

The update also brings a few new emoji, including more food, animals, and people with disabilities. There’s HomePod multiuser voice support as well, giving the smart speaker the ability to recognize up to six different voices.

Users can update to the latest iOS and iPadOS update by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update. Users can update to the new tvOS on their Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K in the Settings.