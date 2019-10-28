New Mandalorian trailer promises Star Wars beasts, fighting spaceships, and bounty hunters

A new trailer for Disney’s first ever live-action Star Wars show, The Mandalorian, has arrived, just a couple of weeks ahead of Disney+’s highly anticipated launch.

The new trailer includes a few interesting shots, including putting a spotlight on some of the space beasts that will come across the Mandalorian’s path. There are also new spaceship fights, and a promise that fans will get a deeper look at bounty hunting — a “difficult profession.” The time for peace has come to an end.

Set in between Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi and the rise of the First Order in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the show follows a new character played by Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones). Pascal described him as “a mysterious lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy,” during a panel for The Mandalorian at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in April. The series is heavily inspired by fan-favorite character Boba Fett and his father, Jango.

Executive producer Jon Favreau previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the goal is to showcase a “darker, freakier side of Star Wars.” The first trailer for the series took on a Mad Max tone, with helmets on stakes, and ominous shots of people in the desert. Still, the trailer certainly leaned into more traditional Star Wars action, including scenes featuring fighting spaceships, battling droids, and face-to-face confrontations.

The Mandalorian is one of Disney+’s most ambitious projects, with the series costing “around $100 million” to make, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger. That puts each episode at approximately $12.5 million, on par with some of Game of Thrones’ final episodes. It will be released weekly, with the final episodes being released in conjunction with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December.

The Mandalorian will premiere on November 12th, when Disney+ launches. Disney+ costs $6.99 a month. A bundle with sports streaming service ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu is also available.