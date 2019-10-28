iOS 13.2 finally lets you change video resolution in the camera app — if you have an iPhone 11

Apple finally has added the option to change the resolution and frame rate of video recordings in the camera app in the newly released iOS 13.2, fixing one of the single biggest annoyances about shooting video on an iPhone. There’s just one catch: the new feature is only available on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.

It’s not the biggest camera update in iOS 13.2 — that crown still goes to the new Deep Fusion “sweater mode” — but it’s a long overdue one. Now — instead of having to exit the camera app, enter the settings app, navigate to the camera menu, selecting the “record video” menu, and then finally select your video mode and frame rate — you just tap on the top right corner. Tapping the left side icon toggles between 4K and HD (1080p), while the right side icon allows you to toggle frame rate (either 30 or 60 fps for HD video, or 30, 60, and 24 fps for 4K).

The only real question here is why on earth Apple is limiting this incredibly useful feature to the iPhone 11 lineup — but if you’re a frustrated iPhone videographer, consider this another reason to upgrade.