How to delete your Siri history in iOS 13.2

The current iPhone upgrade to iOS 13.2 brings a variety of features, not the least of which is improved privacy for those who use Siri. Responding to the outcry over how it handles the data collected by its voice assistant, Apple has offered users a way to delete all of the recordings that Siri collects during use. The company has also stopped sharing audio recordings with human staffers in order to improve its service. Instead, it asks you to opt in to that feature via a pop-up that appears when you upgrade to this latest version of its mobile operating system.

If you were too quick to opt in when you upgraded and have decided you don’t want to share your voice with Apple (or if you opted out and have decided that you don’t mind if a few Apple employees listen to your voice), you can easily change your mind. Here’s how:

Go to your iPhone’s Settings app, and tap on “Privacy”

Tap on “Analytics & Improvements” at the bottom of your Privacy screen

Look for “Improve Siri & Dictation” and toggle it on (if you want to allow Apple to review your audio) or off (if you don’t). There is a link under the toggle that you can tap on for more information.

In addition, you can now ask Apple to delete all of your audio information from Siri (which used to be a very convoluted and unsure process).

Go to your iPhone’s Settings app, and tap on “Siri & Search”

Tap on “Siri & Dictation History

Tap on “Delete Siri & Dictation History”

Grid View





That’s it. You will get an acknowledgment that your data will be deleted.

One thing to be aware of: there is some interesting small print under that “Delete Siri & Dictation History” link. It says that any of your data that has been sampled by Apple “to help improve Siri and Dictation is no longer associated with this iPhone and will not be deleted.” Presumably, that includes any data that Apple collected before it allowed users to opt out of the process.