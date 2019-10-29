WhatsApp fixes the notification badge on muted iOS chats

WhatsApp’s latest iOS update stops showing an unread notification badge on its app icon for messages you’ve muted. It’s a minor but welcome change that arrived with version 2.19.110 of the iOS app. The change applies for both individual and group chats.

The messaging app’s mute feature is invaluable if you want to reduce distractions, particularly if you’re a participant in any large group chats. Before the update, muting a chat would only stop your phone from vibrating and playing a notification sound when it received a new message, while doing nothing about the anxiety-inducing red notification badge placed on the app’s icon on the home screen.

The new update only affects iOS users. On Android, meanwhile, WhatsApp has a separate “Show notifications” toggle which you can either tick or untick when you’re muting a chat.