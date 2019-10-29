HBO Max event: Rick and Morty, Green Lantern, and all the TV announcements

AT&T’s special HBO Max preview day came chock-full of programming announcements, ranging from a new Green Lantern-inspired show from Arrow and Flash producer Greg Berlanti to Rick and Morty switching from Hulu to HBO Max.

HBO Max, which launches in May, is AT&T’s answer to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It has a few advantages heading into the streaming wars, especially over competitors like Apple. WarnerMedia is home to thousands of movies and TV shows that will be available at launch. Some of its properties come with dedicated fans — Friends, for example, or the DC Extended Universe (Batman v Superman, Aquaman). There are also a number of prestige series from its most prestigious network, HBO.

Having an extensive catalog is important (look at Disney+), but new shows and films are crucial. WarnerMedia previously announced a few new series headed to HBO Max, including a reboot of The CW’s Gossip Girl. Today, the network made a number of announcements about new shows, films, and streaming exclusives heading to HBO. Shows will be released on a weekly basis.

The full announcements can be read below:

HBO Max secures US streaming rights to Rick and Morty: Rick and Morty is also leaving Hulu. WarnerMedia has secured the streaming rights to the Adult Swim show in the United States. Rick and Morty’s fourth season premieres on November 10th.

Greg Berlanti working on two new DC shows: Superstar producer Greg Berlanti is working on two new DC Comics shows: Strange Adventures and a Green Lantern-inspired series.

Strange Adventures is a one-hour DC anthology series that will feature various DC characters. The show will explore the intersecting lives of normal people and superhumans. Little is known about the Green Lantern-inspired show.

HBO Max secures US streaming rights to South Park: South Park is leaving Hulu! WarnerMedia has secured the exclusive streaming rights in the US to Comedy Central’s long-running show. All 23 South Park seasons will become available on HBO Max in June 2020.

Ridley Scott sets new sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves, at HBO Max: Raised by Wolves, a serialized sci-fi series from master storyteller and filmmaker Ridley Scott, centers on two androids who have to deal with raising human children on a mysterious planet. “As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task,” a press release reads.

New Looney Tunes episodes will help round out children’s content on HBO Max: HBO Max is more than just adult and teen content; it’s got stuff for kids, too. WarnerMedia announced an all-new collection of Looney Tunes Cartoons, and a new Jellystone series. A collection of classics from the Looney Tunes, Merrie Melodies, and Hanna Barbera libraries will also be available on HBO Max. On top of that, there’s a new series from Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis called Tooned Out, which is described as a hybrid live-action and animated comedy.

Conan O’Brien sets five comedy specials at HBO Max: Conan O’Brien is bringing five stand-up specials to HBO Max beginning in Spring 2020, but he’s not necessarily starring in all of them. The specials will launch exclusively on HBO Max and will feature talent picked by O’Brien.

New shows from Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae, and Mindy Kaling: Three new shows are headed to HBO Max from some of the most sought after showrunners working today. Elizabeth Banks’ DC Super Hero High, Issa Rae’s Rap Sh*t (a working title), and Mindy Kaling’s College Girls.

DC Super Hero High is a half-hour comedy that follows a group of students at a boarding school for gifted kids. They don’t know they’re superheroes yet, and are just trying to figure out how to live as teenagers with special abilities. Rap Sh*t is a half-hour comedy that follows an all-women rap group just outside of Miami as they try to make it in the music industry. College Girls is a half-hour, single-camera comedy that follows three freshmen roommates at a college in Vermont.

Gina Rodriguez’s movie, Bobbie Sue, will release exclusively on HBO Max: Bobbie Sue is a feature-length film that stars Rodriguez as Bobbie Sue, a scrappy lawyer who lands a career-making case. She soon realizes she was hired by with the prestigious law firm for positive optics, not her expertise. It only gets worse: upon discovering that her powerful client, who happens to be her idol, is trying to cover up exploiting workers at her company, Bobbie Sue decides to take on both her idol and the law firm that hired her.