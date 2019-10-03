The next iPhone SE will reportedly look like an iPhone 8, but it’ll be as fast as the iPhone 11

The rumored iPhone SE 2 is back in the news after Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst with a reliable track record, recently stated that Apple will purportedly launch the phone in early 2020. While previous iPhone SE 2 rumors have been scattered, this release window, along with other details regarding its supposed design from Kuo (via 9to5Mac), corroborates a recent report from Nikkei that echoes similar information.

The successor to the 2016 iPhone SE may look more like an iPhone 8 than an iPhone 5, Kuo predicts, which would give a more modern look to Apple’s small, midrange phone. Should it absorb that design, some older iPhone features will be sticking around a little longer, like its Touch ID fingerprint sensor and thick top and bottom bezels. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple’s next low-cost iPhone would resemble the iPhone 8 and feature Touch ID.

On the topic of performance, Kuo indicates that this 2020 device might feature an A13 processor and 3GB of RAM — more or less matching what’s in the iPhone 11. This could be a powerful little phone, two descriptors that I know a lot of people (myself included) desire in a smartphone and are currently underserved. It just won’t be quite as small and friendly to one-handed use as the iPhone 5-style SE was.

One thing that’s not yet clear about the new device is its price. The main draw of the original iPhone SE was its $399 price, which helped Apple reach customers who didn’t want to spend hundreds of dollars more on a flagship phone or who couldn’t afford to. But with Apple’s latest hardware said to be heading to the next iPhone SE iteration, color me skeptical that it will debut at the same price.

Early last year, Kuo claimed that the iPhone SE 2 wouldn’t see a release, or at least it wasn’t in the cards for a 2018 launch. That wasn’t the final word we heard on the device that year, but things got quiet. It’s hard to tell at this point if it will release, but the rumors seem to be converging on key details, so we may hear more soon.