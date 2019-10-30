Samsung’s newest rugged tablet is available now in the US, starting at $599.99

Samsung announced today that the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, its newest rugged tablet designed for people who work outdoors or in industrial areas, is now available in the US for $599.99. (Previously, it was only available in select markets.) It’s primarily a business-focused device, so you can currently only buy it from Samsung’s channel partners, but Samsung tells The Verge it will be available on Samsung.com at some point in the future. According to Samsung, an LTE-enabled version that works with the four major US carriers will be available on November 15th for $679.99.

The Tab Active Pro has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 screen, up from the eight-inch screen in Samsung’s previous rugged tablet, the Tab Active 2, and will max out at a brightness of 550 nits. Unlike the Tab Active 2, though, the Tab Active Pro’s physical Recent, Home, and Back buttons are located in the lower bezel when the tablet is in landscape position — the Tab Active 2 has them in the lower bezel in portrait position.

Both the tablet and its included S-Pen (which lives in a slot on the side of the device) are IP68 certified, providing considerable water and dust resistance. According to Samsung, the device is also shock-resistant, with an MIL-STD 810G certification. And the manufacturer says that the screen will sense touch even while wearing “light work gloves,” which could be handy if you regularly wear gloves in your line of work.

It has midrange specs, despite being a “Pro” device

The tablet has midrange specs, despite being a “Pro” device: a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage (to which you can add up to 512GB with a microSD card). However, it does have a user-replaceable, fast-charging 7,600mAh battery that Samsung says will last for up to 15 hours, a decent upgrade from the 11-hour battery life of the Tab Active 2. It also has a 13MP back camera, an 8MP front camera, a fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, charges over USB-C, and will work with POGO pin-based accessories like chargers and keyboards.

The Tab Active Pro is Samsung’s first rugged tablet with DeX, which lets you plug the tablet into a monitor so you can use it like a desktop. Also new is a dedicated button on the top of the device you can program to open up a frequently used application.

For rougher types of work environments, the Galaxy Tab Active Pro could be a good tool to use on the job without having to worry as much about potentially damaging the device.

Update October 30th, 1:33PM ET: Added that the tablet will eventually be available on Samsung.com.